City of New Haven thinking ahead to curb future parking problems

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is planning ahead, making sure all the people who drive into the city on a daily basis have a place to park. In fact, by 2025, it’s estimated the city will need an additional 5,000 spaces.

“It’s a good problem to have. It’s obviously still a problem, but it means you’re still growing and successful,” said Matthew Nemerson, the economic development administrator for the City of New Haven.

Nemerson says that open space is being used for development. That means there needs to be additional space for parking to keep up with the demand.

A prime example of this is the Novella apartment building at the intersection of Chapel and Howell Streets. Before it went up part of the area used to be a parking lot. Now there’s just a parking garage for the people who live there.

“When you take an office building filled mostly with a bank and now you put 20 new companies into it and they all have people coming and going as we do at the corner of Chapel and Elm with the two buildings that are there,” said Nemerson. “It’s complicated and we probably need 300 parking space for just that one corner in one city.”

That’s why development down the road will also need parking garages. But, it’s not just about cars. The city has put in bike lanes, focused on pedestrian safety and improved bus systems to give people alternatives to driving.

“We’re a wonderful city with lots of great opportunities,” said Nemerson. “We don’t have a subway system, we don’t have half a million people living here and the best way to make that work is to get everybody working together.”