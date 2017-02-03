Court upholds competency ruling in 1997 kidnapping case

Associated Press logo By Published:
wooden-judges-gavel

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state Appellate Court has upheld a ruling that a Connecticut man convicted of kidnapping his wife nearly two decades ago was competent to represent himself at his trial.

The Journal Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2k2A9qb ) the court this week upheld the Hartford Superior Court judge’s ruling in the case of 51-year-old Jeffrey Connor.

While Connor awaited trial, judges had ruled that he was feigning mental illness and was competent to stand trial. The appeals court cited support for those conclusions.

Connor was convicted in 2006 of forcing his way into his wife’s car in East Hartford in 1997 and driving her as far as Berlin, where she escaped.

His case was sent back to the judge after a U.S. Supreme Court decision allowed states to set higher competency standards for self-representation.

___

Information from: Journal Inquirer, http://www.journalinquirer.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s