Eversource volunteers create snow for CT Special Olympics

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Preparations are already underway for the Connecticut Special Olympic Winter Games in March.

Volunteers from Eversource are using a snowmaking gun to help get the games ready. They are using the snow maker in Windsor where the cross-country skiing competition will be held.

Andy Ouellette from Eversource says whenever it’s cold enough to make snow, they will.

Anytime it’s cold enough for about 10, 12 hours, it will be worthwhile to do it through the night, through the day. Whatever it takes.”

Close to 1,000 athletes will take part in the competition, which starts on March 4th.