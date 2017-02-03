FAA says drones aren’t allowed near Super Bowl

Associated Press logo By Published:

HOUSTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is warning that drones won’t be allowed in the airspace around the Super Bowl on Sunday in Houston.

The FAA said in a statement Wednesday that certain aircraft operations including drones will be prohibited within a 34.5-mile radius of NRG Stadium from 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

FAA Administrator Michael Huerta says, “Drones are becoming much more popular, but they also pose certain safety risks.”

The FAA has produced a 20-second video reminding people to leave their drones at home that day. The agency is promoting the video on its website and social media.


The New England Patriots will meet the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl.

___
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s