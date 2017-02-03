Freebie Friday: Facials, sweet treats and family fun!

This Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, photo shows a sign for the Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh's Market Square.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) It’s Friday and as if we didn’t love that day enough, it’s also Freebie Friday! News 8 is helping you stretch your dollar with a look at where the freebies are this week. From sweet treats to facials and family activities, we have a pretty good list of freebies for you this week…

You can get free chips and guacamole at Chipotle when you play a couple rounds of the ‘Cado Crusher game online. That deal expires next Tuesday.

Next Monday is National Frozen Yogurt Day and according to their Facebook page, once again, Sweet Frog locations will have a deal, buy one get one free.

Some Aveda locations are offering a free facial service when you use this coupon. They ask you make an appointment in advance because they are booking up fast.

Yoga Glo is offering 30 days of yoga at home, the promo code is right there, 30 days of Glo.

Saturday is take your child to the library day. There will be activities at different libraries like performances arts and crafts. Call ahead to yours and see what they have planned!

Children between the ages of 5 and 12 can make a valentines day photo box at Home Depot from 9 to noon on Saturday. Parents you have to be with them!

Save the date! A week from Sunday, February 12th, The Shops at Yale are having a special valentines day events. There will be free horse and carriage rides, you can meet handsome Dan, Yale’s mascot puppy, and other free activities for the family!

 

