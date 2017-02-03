Gusto Trattoria: Valentine’s Day Meal

By Published:
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, celebrate with your loved one at Gusto Trattoria. Chef Riccardo Mavuli will be preparing Breaded Pork Chops with baby potatoes.

Breaded pork chop with baby potatoes 

Ingredients to make pesto:

3/4 cup of walnuts

1/2 cup of cilantro

1/4 cup of Parmigiana cheese

2 cloves of garlic chopped

Sea salt

Cup of Extra virgin olive oil

1 fresh squeezed lemon

 Ingredients to bread the pork chops:

6 eggs

2 cups of flour

Sea salt

Black pepper

Pecorino Romano cheese

Parsley

Sides to complete dish:

Baby carrots

Baby potatoes

For more information visit www.gustotrattoria.com

