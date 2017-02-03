Gusto Trattoria: Valentine’s Day Meal

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, celebrate with your loved one at Gusto Trattoria. Chef Riccardo Mavuli will be preparing Breaded Pork Chops with baby potatoes.
Breaded pork chop with baby potatoes
Ingredients to make pesto:
3/4 cup of walnuts
1/2 cup of cilantro
1/4 cup of Parmigiana cheese
2 cloves of garlic chopped
Sea salt
Cup of Extra virgin olive oil
1 fresh squeezed lemon
Ingredients to bread the pork chops:
6 eggs
2 cups of flour
Sea salt
Black pepper
Pecorino Romano cheese
Parsley
Sides to complete dish:
Baby carrots
Baby potatoes
For more information visit www.gustotrattoria.com