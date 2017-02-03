Hartford firefighters investigate early morning fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford firefighters are investigating after an early morning fire on Friday.

Fire Captain Raul Ortiz says the structure fire was at 186 Ward Street.

Shortly after 1:45 a.m., Ortiz tweeted there were companies working on the fire.

Structure fire 186 ward st. 2 1/2 wood frame building. Companies are working. Exposure issue on D side. Next building is being evacuated — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) February 3, 2017

The fire on 186 Ward Street required the next door building to be evacuated as well.

A few minutes after 2:00 a.m., firefighters say the fire was knocked down.

186 ward st. Fire has been knocked down at 2:04am. — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) February 3, 2017

There is no word on the extent of the damage from the fire.

