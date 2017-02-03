Hartford firefighters investigate early morning fire

By Published:
hartfordfire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford firefighters are investigating after an early morning fire on Friday.

Fire Captain Raul Ortiz says the structure fire was at 186 Ward Street.

Shortly after 1:45 a.m., Ortiz tweeted there were companies working on the fire.

The fire on 186 Ward Street required the next door building to be evacuated as well.

A few minutes after 2:00 a.m., firefighters say the fire was knocked down.

There is no word on the extent of the damage from the fire.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s