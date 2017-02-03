Hartford Police recover gun from student after brief school lockdown

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police say they have recovered a gun from a student after a brief lock down at a school on Friday.

Around 1:25 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Lt. Foley tweeted saying Hartford Public High School was in a precautionary Code Yellow lock down.

HPHS is precautionary Code Yellow lock down. HPD on scene for a safety check. Students not in danger. Student are safe while we investigate. — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) February 3, 2017

Police reassured the public that they didn’t believe the students were in danger.

HPHS LD precautionary- Based on he say/she say tip. We anticipate lock down to be lifted shortly. HPD working closely w/HPHS security — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) February 3, 2017

The police say they were investigating what they called a “he said/she said” tip. They were working together with the security at Hartford Public High School.

HPD & HPHS security deal w/this often- we work calmly & efficiently to ensure safety, not create alarm, & not interrupt education. — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) February 3, 2017

Around 2:30 p.m., Foley tweeted saying the Hartford Police Department and Hartford Public High School security guards found a gun on a student.

HPHS & HPD recover .45 cal from a student involved in threat. She will likely be charged & taken to 920 Broad st. — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) February 3, 2017

He said the student would most likely be charged.

The lockdown was lifted a short time later. In total, the lockdown lasted approximately an hour.

Professional effort from HPHS Security and HPD leads to recovery of .45 Cal on student. Tip pays off.

All students safe. pic.twitter.com/ZFc3fxJiTX — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) February 3, 2017

Foley said no students were hurt during the lock down. He also said the investigation was ongoing, but was no longer at the school.