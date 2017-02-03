Hartford Police recover gun from student after brief school lockdown

Courtesy: Hartford Police Department
Courtesy: Hartford Police Department

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police say they have recovered a gun from a student after a brief lock down at a school on Friday.

Around 1:25 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Lt. Foley tweeted saying Hartford Public High School was in a precautionary Code Yellow lock down.

Police reassured the public that they didn’t believe the students were in danger.

The police say they were investigating what they called a “he said/she said” tip. They were working together with the security at Hartford Public High School.

Around 2:30 p.m., Foley tweeted saying the Hartford Police Department and Hartford Public High School security guards found a gun on a student.

He said the student would most likely be charged.

The lockdown was lifted a short time later. In total, the lockdown lasted approximately an hour.

Foley said no students were hurt during the lock down. He also said the investigation was ongoing, but was no longer at the school.

