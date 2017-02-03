Harwinton woman accused of attempting to hit police officer at construction site

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Harwinton woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly attempted to hit an officer at a construction area Thursday afternoon.

According to State Police, Eileen Marie Pierce, 58, of Harwinton, was driving southbound on Route 69 when she allegedly veered her car into the opposite lane, driving directly towards a police officer that was standing outside of his cruiser in a construction zone.

The officer was able to get out of the way, but reported that Pierce nearly struck him. Pierce told police she was upset with law enforcement, and that she is angry Donald Trump is President. Pierce was quickly placed under arrest.

Pierce is facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted assault, and reckless endangerment. She is being held on bond, is expected back in court on February 3rd.