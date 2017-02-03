Judge: Florida airport shooting suspect refusing medication

FILE- In this Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Esteban Santiago is taken from the Broward County main jail as he is transported to the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Just weeks before a gunman opened fire at Fort Lauderdale's airport, he walked into an FBI office in Alaska telling authorities the government was controlling his mind and that he was having terroristic thoughts. Authorities say such walk-ins are a daily occurrence around the country. Assessing whether the people are reporting a credible threat or whether they need medical help is extremely difficult and drains already-stretched law enforcement resources. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)
MIAMI (AP) — A judge says Florida airport shooting suspect Esteban Santiago will not take medication for an undisclosed mental condition.

U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom said at a scheduling hearing Friday that Santiago, of Anchorage, Alaska, is unwilling to take psychotropic drugs at a Miami detention center. Santiago is being held on a 22-count federal indictment charging him with killing five people and wounding six at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6.

The nature of Santiago’s mental condition was not disclosed. Earlier, the FBI said Santiago complained of hearing voices and government mind control in interviews with agents. Santiago also claimed inspiration for the shooting came from Islamic State extremists.

Bloom set an Aug. 4 status hearing for the case, which could result in a death sentence for the 26-year-old Santiago.

