Judge issues nationwide restraining order on Trump immigration action

(ABC News) — A federal judge in Seattle has issued a nationwide restraining order halting parts of the executive action signed by President Donald Trump that temporarily bars some immigrants and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The White House ripped the ruling hours later, at first calling it “outrageous” in a statement and then removing the word from an updated release.

At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this order and defend the executive order of the President, which we believe is lawful and appropriate. The president’s order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people.

The ruling, issued by U.S. District Judge James L. Robart, takes effect immediately, said Washington State Solicitor General Noah Purcell during a press conference. Someone overseas who may be waiting to board a flight to the U.S. would now be able to do so and enter the country, according to Purcell.

“It puts a halt to President Trump’s unconstitutional and unlawful executive order,” Ferguson said.

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson called the decision a “historic” and “important” one. It is his expectation that the federal government will honor the ruling, he said.

“The law’s a powerful thing,” Ferguson said. “It has the ability to hold everyone accountable to it, and that includes the President of the United States.”

Trump and the administration have denied that the action is directed towards Muslims and White House spokesman Sean Spicer denied it was a “ban.”

The White House plans to file an emergency stay to block the judge’s order.