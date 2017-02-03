Juveniles arrested for arson and vandalism

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two juveniles have been arrested for setting a fire at a swim and tennis club in Wethersfield and for vandalizing property at Wethersfield High School.

According to Wethersfield Police the juveniles set fire to the Pine Acres Swim and Tennis Club on January 29th. Police say the two also burglarized and vandalized storage sheds at the high school on January 7th and 24th.

Police are not releasing their names due to their ages. Police do say they have been charged with arson in the third degree, burglary in the third degree (2 counts), criminal mischief in the first degree (2 counts), conspiracy to commit arson in the third degree, conspiracy to commit burglary in the third degree (2 counts), conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in the first degree, and criminal trespass in the second degree.

Police say the recently updated surveillance system that was part of renovations to the school assisted in identifying the suspects.