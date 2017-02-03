Louvre knife attack: Soldier shoots assailant near Paris museum

(CNN) — French authorities have opened a terror investigation after a soldier shot a man wielding a machete near the Louvre museum in Paris.
The man had rushed toward a group of soldiers and guards in the Carrousel du Louvre, the underground plaza adjoining the museum, according to Paris Police Chief Michel Cadot. Wielding the weapon, the man shouted “Allahu akbar,” Cadot said. The Arabic phrase translates to “God is greatest.”
The soldier fired five shots in response.
A picture taken by a tourist on a mobile phone shows a soldier opening fire at a man by an entry to the Louvre museum.
The attacker was wearing two backpacks and may have had a second weapon, Cadot said. He was seriously injured by a bullet to the stomach. One soldier was slightly injured on the scalp.
No explosives were found in the two backpacks of the man, who was conscious when he was taken into custody, Cadot said.
The attacker has been taken to a Paris hospital for treatment, CNN’s French affiliate BFM-TV reported. He was not carrying identity documents and was not in a fit state to be questioned, it said.
Another person was also arrested, the French Interior Ministry said, although it was not immediately clear whether he or she was connected to the attack.
Terror investigation
French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve described the attack as “terrorist in nature.” The Paris prosecutor announced a terror investigation.
A new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again. GET SMART U.S.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017
In response to the attack, US President Donald Trump tweeted: “A new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again. GET SMART U.S.”