Malloy’s budget proposal would eliminate property tax credit

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy‘s budget proposal will eliminate Connecticut’s $200 property tax credit to help balance the state’s books.

A spokeswoman for the Democratic governor confirmed Friday the credit, which was once $500, will not be funded in the two-year tax-and-spending plan being unveiled Wednesday.

The new fiscal year beginning July 1 is projected to have a shortfall ranging from $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion.

Malloy said Friday the property tax credit “has to be on the table” when he and lawmakers negotiate a new budget.

While his proposal will not include increases in personal income and sales tax rates, Malloy says there will “some adjustments” to minor taxes, including keeping the rates in line with neighboring states. However, he says taxes “are not a big issue” in his proposal.

