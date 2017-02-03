Mayor declares Middletown a sanctuary city

- FILE - Middletown Mayor Dan Drew (Photo: City of Middletown)
- FILE - Middletown Mayor Dan Drew (Photo: City of Middletown)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Middletown has joined a growing list of communities across the nation that refuse to enforce President Trump‘s executive order on immigration.

Middletown Mayor Dan Drew told the Middletown Press Thursday that Middletown is now a sanctuary city, and that he believes the President is out of line with this order.

We don’t just don’t take orders from the President of the United States. It won’t work that way… This president is wildly overstepping his bounds.”

No formal designation exists for municipalities to be classified as sanctuaries, but many towns in Connecticut, including New Haven, Bridgeport, Hartford, and Manchester have announced that they will not honor the federal policies on immigration.

