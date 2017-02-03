“Meet a Muslim” event Friday night in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A mosque that has dealt with violence in the past is making you an offer; to come meet a Muslim, and get to know your neighbors.

The community at the Baitul Aman House of Peace Mosque are offering cake, coffee, and conversation Friday night at 8:00 p.m. They are calling it “Meet a Muslim”, and this is a mosque where they know firsthand the importance of getting to know everyone in the local community.

The spokesman for the Baitul Aman House of Peace Mosque says 62% of Americans have never met a Muslim; and that may be responsible for the opinions some people have about Islam.

That seemed to be what happened about a year and a half ago here in Meriden. The man who lives next door to the mosque got so upset after the Paris terror attacks that he got out his gun and fired several rounds into the prayer room of the mosque. No one was there, no on was hurt, but after that man was arrested, the folks from the mosque reached out and befriended that man. Based on that, mosque leaders hope they can change some more minds.

“It can be a model for people on how to change radicalization and extremism and misinformation,” said Zahir Mannan, spokesman for the Baitul Aman House of Peace Mosque.

There has been a lot of extremism and misinformation lately, some of it from public officials, a lot of it on social media. Most of it comes from a place of ignorance and fear of the unknown. The best way to fight that is with education. And remember, these folks changed the mind of a guy who was so mad at Muslims he shot up a mosque, so they can handle any question you might have.

“Meet a Muslim” is at 8:00 p.m. Friday night at 410 Main Street in Meriden.

I’ve been to a service here myself. The people here could not be nicer. Just bring an open mind…and nice socks. In any mosque, you have to leave your shoes at the door.