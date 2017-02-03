Narcotics Task Force arrests three in Hartford, seize large quantity of drugs & cash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Statewide Narcotics Task Force -North Central Office (SNTF-N) in conjunction with the SNTF-East Office, Hartford Vice and Narcotics Unit, and the Drug Enforcement Agency made several arrests in Hartford on Jan. 31 where they seized a large quantity of narcotics and cash following a narcotics investigation.

Authorities made three arrests following a lengthy investigation with the execution of search and seizure warrants at 12-14 South St. in Hartford. SNTF detectives arrested Richard Fred Rivera of 12-14 South Street on the strength of three arrest warrants for possession of narcotics and sale of narcotics. Rivera was found with approximately 1,000 bags of heroin in his possession.

Additionally, two search warrants were executed on a motor vehicle and a residence located at 12-14 South Street, Apt. C-1 in Hartford. Upon execution of the initial search warrants, SNTF detectives came into contact with Yashira Espino and Richard Rolon who were found to be in possession of approximately 100 bags of heroin. A search was granted at an additional residence located at 114 Newfield Street in Hartford, and from there two more search warrants were issued for the adjacent apartments, apt. C-2 and C-4. All locations were eventually linked to the three arrested, authorities said.

In total, Task Forces seized approximately 1,265 grams (over one kilo or approximately 12,000 bags) of heroin/fentanyl, approximately 1,134 grams (over one kilo) of marijuana, 107 grams of crack cocaine, approximately $45,000.00 in cash, packaging materials and cutting agents, and a 2006 Lexus sedan.

Rivera was charged with multiple counts of possession of narcotics and sale of narcotics and was held on a combined bond of $600,000.00. Espino and Rolon were held on $150,000.00 bond each for possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana, and risk of injury to a minor. All three were presented at Hartford Superior Court on February 1.