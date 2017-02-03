National Wear Red Day Friday

(WTNH) — Before you pick out what you plan on wearing Friday, you can pick something to help raise awareness.

Red would be a great choice on Friday, as it is National Wear Red Day across the United States. It’s all about showing support for the American Heart Association, in an effort to raise awareness about heart disease.

Officials at the American Heart Association say today is the day we can bring attention to the disease, fundraise, and educate.

If you do wear red today, send us a photo through Report-It! We’d love to see you and your co-workers wearing red to support the American Heart Association.