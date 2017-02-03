New study finds 4 out of 5 Americans are on board with getting kids vaccinated

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s an experience parents know all to well, taking the children to the doctor’s office.

A new study from the Pew Research Center says when it comes to getting our kids vaccinated more parents are on board with those shots. The study found four out of five Americans push for vaccines, especially as a requirement for school attendance.

Now get this, while they’re are positives and negatives to these shots. Nearly 90% of us actually believe the benefits outweigh any down side.

The same study also found your adults and parents under the age of 30, are more likely to be skeptical of vaccines.