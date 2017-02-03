Pet of the Week: Frenchy

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a sweet and friendly Labrador mix named Frenchy.

Frenchy is 2-years-old, and would be a perfect fit for a family. She’s affectionate, and would love to exercise with kids, or adults that are runners.

For more information on Frenchy, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.