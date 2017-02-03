Remember the epic cold and snowy February of 2015

By Published: Updated:
wxedge1

The average temperature on Friday in Bridgeport was 30°. That’s one of the colder days we’ve seen so far in 2017, but, if happened in February 2015, it would have been the second warmest day of the month! I’m a numbers guy, and looking at the statistics for February 2015 is like looking at one of the all-time great seasons for a professional football or baseball player. The stats just jump off the page! Here are a few of the highlights from the coldest month on record (since 1949) in Bridgeport.

  • The average temperature for the month was 19.9°. That is not only the coldest February on record, it’s colder than any month since 1949 by at least 2°! The second coldest month was January 2004.
  • Putting that further into perspective, the warmest month on record in Bridgeport was July 2013. The average temperature was 78.5°. The second warmest month was just 0.1° cooler than that month, and there are 14 months within 2° of that record warm month. February 2015 has a HUGE lead on the field for coldest on record.
  • Every single day was colder than normal, and nearly 2/3 of the days were at least 10° colder than normal. The month averaged a whopping 12.6° below normal!
  • The second half of the month was somewhere beyond brutally cold. The average temperature was just 15.6° from Feb 13-28 in Bridgeport. That’s 15.9° colder than normal.
  • 16 of the 28 days had at least a trace of snow, and the total for the month was 19.6″. That’s nearly twice the normal total for the month, but it pales in comparison to the 64.8″ of snow that fell in Boston!!
  • After the first of the month, there was at least a 10″ snow pack for the rest of the month in Bridgeport.
  • There were 14 days with low temperatures in the single digits. By comparison, there have been only 10 days combined with lows below 10° in Bridgeport since the turn of the century.

Here are the full stats for that remarkable month.

FEB-15 FOR BRIDGEPORT, CT (16')                     

                 TEMPERATURE                       PRECIPITATION
          ACTUAL           NORMAL
        HI   LO  AVG     HI   LO  AVG   DEPT     AMNT   SNOW SNCVR   HDD
 1      35   11   23     38   24   31     -8     0.01    0.1    5     42
 2      30   15   23     38   24   31     -8     0.98   10.3   10     42
 3      24    2   13     38   24   31    -18     0.00    0.0   14     52
 4      36    9   23     38   24   31     -8     0.00    0.0   14     42
 5      35   11   23     38   24   31     -8     0.01    0.3   12     42
 6      25    7   16     38   24   31    -15     0.00    0.0   11     49
 7      31   19   25     38   24   31     -6     0.01    0.1   11     40
 8      35   22   29     38   24   31     -2     0.01  trace   11     36
 9      24   20   22     39   24   32    -10     0.15    2.0   10     43
10      36   23   30     39   25   32     -2     0.01    0.1   11     35
11      32   21   27     39   25   32     -5     0.00    0.0   10     38
12      36   20   28     39   25   32     -4     0.01    0.9   10     37
13      20    6   13     39   25   32    -19     0.00    0.0   11     52
14      32    3   18     39   25   32    -14     0.05    1.0   10     47
15      23    3   13     40   25   32    -19     0.01    0.5   11     52
16      20   -2    9     40   25   33    -24     0.00    0.0   10     56
17      26   11   19     40   26   33    -14     0.05    1.3   11     46
18      28    8   18     40   26   33    -15    trace  trace   11     47
19      24    7   16     40   26   33    -17     0.00    0.0   11     49
20      20    1   11     41   26   33    -22     0.00    0.0   11     54
21      31    3   17     41   26   34    -17     0.64    2.6   11     48
22      37   25   31     41   26   34     -3     0.24    0.2   14     34
23      31    5   18     41   26   34    -16     0.00    0.0   12     47
24      23    0   12     42   27   34    -22    trace  trace   12     53
25      36   12   24     42   27   34    -10     0.00    0.0   12     41
26      26   19   23     42   27   35    -12     0.01    0.2   12     42
27      28   15   22     42   27   35    -13     0.00    0.0   12     43
28      27    6   17     43   27   35    -18     0.00    0.0   12     48

                     TOTALS FOR BDR   
HIGHEST TEMPERATURE   37         TOTAL PRECIP        2.19
LOWEST TEMPERATURE    -2         TOTAL SNOWFALL      19.6
AVERAGE TEMPERATURE 19.9         NORMAL PRECIP       2.79
DEPARTURE FROM NORM-12.6         % OF NORMAL PRECIP    78
HEATING DEGREE DAYS 1257
NORMAL DEGREE DAYS   912

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s