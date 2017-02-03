Remember the epic cold and snowy February of 2015

The average temperature on Friday in Bridgeport was 30°. That’s one of the colder days we’ve seen so far in 2017, but, if happened in February 2015, it would have been the second warmest day of the month! I’m a numbers guy, and looking at the statistics for February 2015 is like looking at one of the all-time great seasons for a professional football or baseball player. The stats just jump off the page! Here are a few of the highlights from the coldest month on record (since 1949) in Bridgeport.

The average temperature for the month was 19.9°. That is not only the coldest February on record, it’s colder than any month since 1949 by at least 2°! The second coldest month was January 2004.

since 1949 by at least 2°! The second coldest month was January 2004. Putting that further into perspective, the warmest month on record in Bridgeport was July 2013. The average temperature was 78.5°. The second warmest month was just 0.1° cooler than that month, and there are 14 months within 2° of that record warm month. February 2015 has a HUGE lead on the field for coldest on record.

lead on the field for coldest on record. Every single day was colder than normal, and nearly 2/3 of the days were at least 10° colder than normal. The month averaged a whopping 12.6° below normal!

The second half of the month was somewhere beyond brutally cold. The average temperature was just 15.6° from Feb 13-28 in Bridgeport. That’s 15.9° colder than normal.

16 of the 28 days had at least a trace of snow, and the total for the month was 19.6″. That’s nearly twice the normal total for the month, but it pales in comparison to the 64.8″ of snow that fell in Boston!!

After the first of the month, there was at least a 10″ snow pack for the rest of the month in Bridgeport.

There were 14 days with low temperatures in the single digits. By comparison, there have been only 10 days combined with lows below 10° in Bridgeport since the turn of the century.

Here are the full stats for that remarkable month.

FEB-15 FOR BRIDGEPORT, CT (16') TEMPERATURE PRECIPITATION ACTUAL NORMAL HI LO AVG HI LO AVG DEPT AMNT SNOW SNCVR HDD 1 35 11 23 38 24 31 -8 0.01 0.1 5 42 2 30 15 23 38 24 31 -8 0.98 10.3 10 42 3 24 2 13 38 24 31 -18 0.00 0.0 14 52 4 36 9 23 38 24 31 -8 0.00 0.0 14 42 5 35 11 23 38 24 31 -8 0.01 0.3 12 42 6 25 7 16 38 24 31 -15 0.00 0.0 11 49 7 31 19 25 38 24 31 -6 0.01 0.1 11 40 8 35 22 29 38 24 31 -2 0.01 trace 11 36 9 24 20 22 39 24 32 -10 0.15 2.0 10 43 10 36 23 30 39 25 32 -2 0.01 0.1 11 35 11 32 21 27 39 25 32 -5 0.00 0.0 10 38 12 36 20 28 39 25 32 -4 0.01 0.9 10 37 13 20 6 13 39 25 32 -19 0.00 0.0 11 52 14 32 3 18 39 25 32 -14 0.05 1.0 10 47 15 23 3 13 40 25 32 -19 0.01 0.5 11 52 16 20 -2 9 40 25 33 -24 0.00 0.0 10 56 17 26 11 19 40 26 33 -14 0.05 1.3 11 46 18 28 8 18 40 26 33 -15 trace trace 11 47 19 24 7 16 40 26 33 -17 0.00 0.0 11 49 20 20 1 11 41 26 33 -22 0.00 0.0 11 54 21 31 3 17 41 26 34 -17 0.64 2.6 11 48 22 37 25 31 41 26 34 -3 0.24 0.2 14 34 23 31 5 18 41 26 34 -16 0.00 0.0 12 47 24 23 0 12 42 27 34 -22 trace trace 12 53 25 36 12 24 42 27 34 -10 0.00 0.0 12 41 26 26 19 23 42 27 35 -12 0.01 0.2 12 42 27 28 15 22 42 27 35 -13 0.00 0.0 12 43 28 27 6 17 43 27 35 -18 0.00 0.0 12 48 TOTALS FOR BDR HIGHEST TEMPERATURE 37 TOTAL PRECIP 2.19 LOWEST TEMPERATURE -2 TOTAL SNOWFALL 19.6 AVERAGE TEMPERATURE 19.9 NORMAL PRECIP 2.79 DEPARTURE FROM NORM-12.6 % OF NORMAL PRECIP 78 HEATING DEGREE DAYS 1257 NORMAL DEGREE DAYS 912