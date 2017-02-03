Report It Recap; February 3, 2017

By Published:
2017-02-03-report-it-recap

(WTNH) — This week’s Report It recap showing us just how beautiful Connecticut can be in a coating of snow.

Take a look at this picture right here. Do you know where it was taken? I’ll let you know in just a moment.

We saw another storm this week. Many kids getting out of school early. And they were joined by a few of their friends.

The scenery is peaceful. Everything in a blanket of white. On the roads it was a much different story. Countless accidents. State Police responding to more than 300 crashes. Slippery conditions made driving dangerous. Before all the snow we had some great scenes like this shot in West Haven. Along this dock in Oakdale. And on this farm in Litchfield.

A big happy birthday to twins Sophia and Morgan. What I would give to be six again.

Finally, congrats to Boy Scout Group 608 in Hamden/North Haven. Honoring their 100th eagle scout and celebrating their 90th anniversary.

By the way, that picture we showed you before was taken on the green in New Haven. It should be on a postcard.

Keep sending in those photos!

