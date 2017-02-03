See or Skip? A Review of This Weekend’s Big Movie Releases

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Coming to a theater near you this weekend are a few new movies. First up is Rings, a horror flick about a videotape. If you dare watch it, you only have seven days to live.

“That sounds creepy but horror fans are probably really going to be into it,” Film Critic Jackson Murphy, also known as “Lights, Camera, Jackson,” said.

But will the movie be as scary as the trailer makes it seem?

“I think so, especially because Paramount has had a lot of time to make this movie,” Murphy said. “They filmed it in 2015. They have delayed the release three times, so they’ve been in the editing, [there were] reportedly some reshoots a little bit last week, so they’ve had a lot of time to try to make this really scary.”

The second big release this weekend is The Space Between Us, which puts an interesting spin on space travel.

“It’s about a boy named Gardner,” Murphy explained. “He was born and raised on mars.”

Through video chat, he strikes up a relationship with a girl back on earth and decides to travel there to meet her.

“The visuals are nice to look at,” Murphy said. “The dialogue is pretty good, but it’s just way out there for our comfort zone.”

Last but not least is The Comedian, starring Robert De Niro as a former funnyman trying to make a comeback.

“A lot of this movie is a mess,” Murphy said. “The casting is ridiculous. I only like Edie Falco who plays De Niro’s character’s manager

The Comedian also stars Leslie Mann as De Niro’s budding love interest.

“Their chemistry isn’t great at all,” Murphy said. “They just get involved in so many wacky situations and uncomfortable situations throughout this film. But I will give this film credit for something: At times it is so insane and so shocking that I laughed out loud just in pure shock.”

To find out whether you should see or skip this weekend’s three big releases, watch the video above. For more reviews from Murphy, visit Lights-Camera-Jackson.com.