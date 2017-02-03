State corrections officer sentenced in Bridgeport hit-and-run



BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut corrections officer has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run case in Bridgeport from 2014.

Court officials say a jury has sentenced 48-year-old Patricia Daniels to 20 years in prison in connection to the deadly hit-and-run. They say the sentence for first-degree manslaughter will be suspended after she serves 16 years and then she will have five years of probation.

Early in the morning on December 4th, 2014, surveillance video caught a white BMW repeatedly hitting a Subaru on Boston Avenue. The Subaru went off the road and into a tree. The impact killed 51 year-old Evelyn Agyei and badly injured her 11 year-old son. Police spent weeks looking for the white BMW, but later arrested Patricia Daniels, a Correction Officer. Court documents show she told police she was on her way to check herself into a hospital that morning for psychological issues.

Daniels was a 16-year veteran of the State Department of Corrections.