Syrian family reunited after Trump travel ban

Protesters assemble at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, after earlier in the day two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut resident from Syria has been reunited with his wife and two young daughters after President Donald Trump‘s travel ban put the brakes on their plans last week.

Milford resident Fadi Kassar greeted his family Thursday night at New York’s Kennedy Airport with tears flowing down his face and arms wide open.

Kassar had not seen his family for more than two years. Despite securing approval to travel to the United States, Kassar’s wife and 5- and 8-year-old daughters were stopped from boarding their flight last week because of Trump’s ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy says he worked with the Kassar family, immigration lawyers, the State Department and Customs and Border Protection to make sure the reunion happened.

