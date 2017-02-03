Three arrested in brawl over New London parking space

Arrested for brawl in New London parking lot
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people are facing charges after a fight in New London Friday morning that apparently started when someone backed out of a parking space. A 911 call came in at 11:36 a.m. reporting a man in a parking lot who was waving around a handgun. Police say a fight started when someone backed out of a parking space and almost hit a passing car. Officers say there were words and threats, and someone kicked the side of the car that pulled out of the spot. Police say the man in that car pulled a gun. No one was hurt and police made three arrests.

Kevin Brown, 33, of New London is charged with Threatening and Breach of Peace; Michael Acoff, 59, of New London is charged with Criminal Mischief and Breach of Peace; and Robin Neal, 59, of New London is charged with Breach of Peace and was released at the scene.

