Three men plead guilty for multiple armed robberies in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —- According to the United States Department of Justice, three men have pleaded guilty in the Hartford Federal Court on charges linked to the armed robberies of a West Haven post office and a bank.

On the morning of April 21st in 2016, Malcom Haynes, Derrick White, Howard Bookert, and another unidentified male drove White’s vehicle to the Allingtown Post Office located at 75 Farwell Avenue in West Haven. When Haynes, White, and Bookert entered the post office, Haynes pointed a rifle at people in the lobby and the clerk ordering them to stay away from the door. White then jumped over the counter and proceeded to remove the cash drawer then handed it to Bookert. The group fled the scene with the cash drawer which contained $491.

On the afternoon of April 21st in 2016, the four individuals drove to a Wells Fargo bank located at 1647 Whitney Avenue in Hamden. Haynes, White, and the other male entered the the bank. Haynes pointed his rifle at employees while White went behind the counter and took approximately $9,287 from the teller drawers. It is said that the other male flashed what appeared to be a small semi-automatic pistol.

Haynes, Bookert, and White are scheduled to be sentenced on May 3rd, April 19th, and May 4th. Each of their charges carries a maximum of 25 years of imprisonment. The fourth male was charged in state court and his case is still pending.