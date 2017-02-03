Waterbury man charged with illegal hunting on state forest property

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury man is charged with hunting illegally on Mattatuck State Forest property. According to investigators, 51-year-old William Babin of Waterbury was spotted on the property with a gun wearing camouflage Thursday morning. When Police encountered Babin, he told them he was in the woods to hunt coyote. Babin was arrested and charged by Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Environmental Conservation (EnCon) police with criminal possession of a firearm, hunting without a license, and other related charges. Babin has a prior felony conviction, which makes it illegal for him to have a firearm.

