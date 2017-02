WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- West Hartford police are investigating after a skimming device was found on a ATM in West Hartford. Police say it was found on February 2 around 3PM at a machine there.

Police say the ATM was out of order and someone working on the machine found the skimming device. Police took the device and are keeping it as evidence.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information, give them a call.