WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven Police are investigating after a robbery Friday morning.

Police say the robbery happened at the Wells Fargo Bank on Campbell Avenue.

Around 11:30 a.m., police say a male displayed a note to the bank teller.

They say the man then fled with money, but it is unclear how much.

According to police, their investigation is ongoing.

Police have not released any information on a suspect.

