Why screening for heart disease for women and men should start sooner than later



NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – February is heart month. Today is National Wear Red Day, raising awareness of women’s heart health.

Heart disease is the number killer of women as well as men.

Data shows more women than men die of heart disease, though that gap is closing.

Experts say that’s mostly because a woman is generally too busy taking care of others and not focused on herself.

A national survey by Orlando Health found that most women did not know that heart screenings should start in their 20’s.

Of the women who participated only eight percent were aware.

Sixty percent believed screenings began after the age of 30.

The American Heart Association recommends screening for women at 20 years old.

Why then?

“That’s where we kind off in the medical world — think of someone as becoming an adult. And so we are trying to catch this as early as possible. And that’s also where the data – we have strong data showing that the earlier we start to treat the disease process the better the outcome,” said Dr. Heather Swales Director of The Hospital of Central Connecticut Women’s Heart Wellness Center.

The screening includes checking weight, height, BMI and blood pressure.

Also, blood tests for cholesterol and glucose levels.

“We’re looking for abnormal number,” said Dr. Swales. “High blood pressure – high cholesterol numbers, the high glucose number- being overweight, someone who is smoking.”

Those are all risk factors.

Dr. Swales says by normalizing those numbers early, it lowers the risk substantially, as well as prevent or delay the onset of cardiovascular disease.

About 80 percent can actually be prevented- she says.

Screening at 20 is also recommended for men.