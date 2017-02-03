Wilton firefighters extinguish house fire

WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters battled a structure fire on Shadow Lane in Wilton on Thursday afternoon.

Wilton firefighters, police, and EMTs responded to Shadow Lane, between Cherry Lane and Route 106, or Hurlbut Street, on Thursday evening.

Hurlbut Street was closed in this area while crews worked to knock down the fire.

Wilton first responders thanked the neighboring towns that had pitched in, including Ridgefield.

Ridgefield volunteer firefighters say they provided additional cars, units, and tankers.