Winter Chill Returns this Weekend

January finished as the warmest month ever recorded along the shoreline and 5th warmest for inland communities. We all know that warmth wasn’t going to last too long! The first two days of February were above normal but the chill moves in today. The jet stream takes a dive south and high pressure builds in today into tomorrow.

After a chilly start this morning with temps in the teens and 20s, we really only rebound to the low to mid 30s for the afternoon. We’re going to be dealing with sun and clouds today right through early next week and we’ll have to watch Sunday for a few snow showers, but right now we’re not expecting any accumulation or any travel issues.

However, this weekend the wind will be kicking up too. Winds on Saturday will be from the NW 15-25 MPH making the temps feel like the teens and 20s for the afternoon, single digits and teens overnight. Sunday the wind does shift to the SW but it will likely be a bit gustier with winds 20-30 MPH with higher gusts likely.

We’re also watching for the chance of some flurries and snow showers Sunday evening but not enough to cancel any of your parties you’re attending. We’re not expecting anything more than just a dusting in one or two towns.

The winter chill sticks around for Monday with temps once again in the 30s for the afternoon after a morning with teens and 20s. The winds will make it feel like the teens and 20s for the afternoon again.

Tuesday and Wednesday is really the only chance in this forecast with heavier precipitation. Our weather models are still battling back and forth with agreement but early predictions are for snow/mix moving in Tuesday afternoon but quickly changing over to rain for the shoreline and the “rain/snow” line will advance towards the north and by Wednesday the entire state of Connecticut is seeing rain.

There may be light snow accumulations in northern CT, this is still a few days out so we’ll have to watch it but models are hinting at 1-2 inches of beneficial precipitation! Keep it here with WTNH and StormTeam8 and we’ll have all of the latest updates for you. You can follow me on my social media accounts below! Have a great weekend 🙂

