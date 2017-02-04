100 protesters removed from New Haven roadway

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of protesters blocked a roadway and caused traffic problems in New Haven on Saturday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police tweeted shortly after 4:45 p.m. that the Route 34 connector would be temporarily closed, but didn’t specify for how long.

Approximately 10 minutes later, police tweeted that the connector had been reopened since they moved the protesters off of the roadway.

Police said there were approximately 100 protesters there.

Shortly after the connector reopened, police tweeted that the area had been cleared.

Connecticut State Police troopers and members of New Haven Police Department say they made arrests, but did not specify what for.

This is a developing story. News 8 will post updates as they become available.