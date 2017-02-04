100 protesters removed from New Haven roadway



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of protesters blocked a roadway and caused traffic problems in New Haven on Saturday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police tweeted shortly after 4:45 p.m. that the Route 34 connector would be temporarily closed, but didn’t specify for how long.

#CTtraffic: Route 34 connector inbound New Haven is temporarily closed due to protesters. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 4, 2017

Approximately 10 minutes later, police tweeted that the connector had been reopened since they moved the protesters off of the roadway.

#CTtraffic: Route 34 connector inbound New Haven is now OPEN. Approx 100 protesters moved off highway. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 4, 2017

Police said there were approximately 100 protesters there.

Shortly after the connector reopened, police tweeted that the area had been cleared.

#CTtraffic: Route 34 connector inbound New Haven & the area is now CLEAR of the approx 100 protesters. Troopers & NHPD made several arrests. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 4, 2017

Connecticut State Police troopers and members of New Haven Police Department say they made arrests, but did not specify what for.

