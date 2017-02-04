12 inch water main break affects several businesses

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Several businesses and properties have been affected by a water main break that happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials said crews responded to a 12 inch water main break on Pascone Place in Newington and shut down the main. As a result, businesses from Louis Street to Pascone Place were affected by the shutdown. All the businesses are closed.

Officials said that that repairs are expected to take between six to eight hours and should be completed between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday.