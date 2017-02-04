20-year-old Stamford resident dies in overnight car crash

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 20-year-old died after losing control of a car and hitting a tree around 1 a.m. early Saturday.

Police said a 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck was traveling northbound on Hope Street at a high speed and as the truck approached Hartford Avenue the driver lost control. The truck crossed into the southbound lane before hitting a tree off the West side of the road.

Police said the 20-year-old driver died in the crash and a 23-year-old male passenger is in critical condition at Stamford Hospital. A third passenger, a 20-year-old male, was in the backseat. He was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.

Police said it is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Squad at 203-977-4712.