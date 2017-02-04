Bill designed to ensure transfer of college credit

Related Coverage Bill would make transferring college credits easier

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers are considering legislation that would ensure the state’s community college students can take their credits with them when they transfer to one of the state’s four-year public universities.

The bill comes after the release of a study last year that showed the University of Connecticut was rejecting more than 20 percent of the transfer credits from students coming into the school from the community college system.

Both UConn and the state university system say they’ve already addressed the problem with separate programs that guarantee transfers from the community college system.

Related Content: Bill would make transferring college credits easier

But state Rep. Christie Carpino, who authored the legislation, says part of the problem is the two systems have different requirements for prerequisites.

Her bill would require them to sit down and come up with universal “pathways” to four-year degrees.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.