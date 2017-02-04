Bonding commission approves police body camera funding

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state has approved funding to reimburse 11 Connecticut municipalities for the purchase of police body cameras.

The Bond Commission this week agreed to borrow more than $870,000 to pay for the cameras and accompanying video storage devices. Hamden, which has had a program in place since 2013 will receive the most money, almost $300,000. Police chief Thomas Wydra says the cameras have led to an enhancement in community trust, agency transparency and legitimacy, and investigatory power.

The University of Connecticut will receive more than $170,000 for its camera program. The university’s department is mandated by law to have the cameras.

Branford, Coventry, East Haven, Naugatuck, Orange, Plainfield, Redding and the Southern Connecticut State University police also will receive money.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.