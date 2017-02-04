Chilly weekend followed by a stormy weather

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

One of the coldest mornings this season was felt across Connecticut today with temps that were in the teens to around 20. It’s crazy to think that it’s only a few degrees below normal, that’s how mild we’ve been so far this season.

Temperatures this afternoon will only make it into the low 30s and when you factor in a rather gusty NW wind, it will feel like the teens and 20s through much of the afternoon/evening. Make sure you bundle up if you’re heading out!

Your plans on Sunday will be just fine! Afternoon highs will make it to mid to upper 30s with some wind once again making it feeling like the 20s. Don’t be surprised if you see some flurries/snow showers in the afternoon/evening but other than a coating on your cooler that you leave outside, we’re not expecting any accumulation.

Monday stays quiet with sunshine and temps around 40 but then our weather changes for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A storm system will track across the United States bringing heavy snow to the Dakotas, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan but then turning towards Canada. A very unfavorable track to bring snow in Connecticut.

Early Forecast:

Wintry mix starts in Connecticut around midday. Likely to start as rain along the shoreline but a wintry mix inland. With a southerly flow and a push of warmer air, the rain/wintry mix line will advance towards the north rapidly. We’re not expecting any snow/ice accumulation along the shoreline but inland communities may have an hour or two of light accumulations before the changeover occurs. (Still really not much, at this point school issues are not likely)

Models have been coming in warmer and warmer, meaning there’s a very good chance this system becomes just a rain maker. We’ll be watching it. Rain will continue Tuesday evening into Wednesday with 1-2 inches of rain expected!

