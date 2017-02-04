DIY games for your Super Bowl parties

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — What better way to get in the Super Bowl spirit than by creating some DIY games that will help score big points with partygoers.

That’s why Patrick Roy from Lowe’s in Southington stopped by Good Morning CT today. He says with some PVC pipe and some two by four’s you can create a lot of different party games that will keep the adults & kids entertained for hours.

Plus, he says a lot of the ideas can be saved and used for days at the park, beach, and tailgating.

Check out the video above for the ideas.

Also, he says you can stop by the Lowe’s in Southington and he’ll help show you how to make them.

