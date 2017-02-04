Girl who wanted to play on boys’ basketball team expelled

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A girl who wanted to play for her Roman Catholic school’s boys’ basketball team has instead been kicked out of school after her family filed a lawsuit.

Scott Phillips said that he was told Wednesday that both of his daughters would have to leave St. Theresa’s School in Kenilworth.

A judge last month denied the family’s attempt to allow 12-year-old Sydney Phillips to play on the boys team after the girls team was canceled.

The Archdiocese of Newark said in a statement that the school’s parent and student handbook says that parents will be requested to remove their children if they file lawsuits against the school.

Phillips found out about the expulsion while his daughter was practicing with the WNBA’s New York Liberty on Wednesday night. The team invited her family to their practice facility in Tarrytown, New York, after learning that she wasn’t allowed to play with the boys team. She ran drills with players Brittany Boyd and Sugar Rodgers and Teresa Weatherspoon, the team’s director of player development.

“I’m bummed I couldn’t play,” Sydney told NBC New York after she was given a custom Liberty jersey. “I’m better than them.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s