Gov. Malloy: Temporary halt of travel ban ‘reassuring’

Protesters against President Trump's temporary travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations stand in front of the Bradley Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy calls “reassuring” the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s decision to suspend implementation of President Donald Trump‘s refugee and immigration ban.

In a statement issued Saturday, Malloy said the injunction issued Friday by a federal judge in Seattle temporary halts what the Democratic governor called an unconstitutional executive order.

Trump said the order barring immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations was needed to protect the U.S. from terrorism.

Malloy went on to say that it was unconscionable for the president to denounce Judge James Robart for his ruling.

On Twitter, Trump said Robart was a “so-called judge” and predicted the “ridiculous” ruling would be overturned.

Malloy says his administration will protect the rights of all Connecticut residents and those who want to call the state their home.

