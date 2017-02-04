Hartford Police arrest bank robber moments after robbery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police say they have arrested a man moments after he allegedly robbed a bank Friday afternoon.

Police say 47-year-old Angel Colon robbed the Key Bank on Park Street around 1:18 p.m on Friday.

According to bank employees, the suspect entered the bank, approached the teller and showed a note asking for money.

I have a gun. Give me some money.”

The suspect said in the note that he had a gun.

Officials say the suspect was given cash and fled the bank.

Police officers arrived on the scene and say they quickly obtained the suspect’s description to broadcast to other officers in the area.

A few minutes later, a Hartford Police officer in plain clothes saw a man on Capitol Avenue holding cash who fit the description of the suspect.

The man was detained and later was positively identified by two witnesses as the suspect who robbed the bank.

In total, Colon stole $428.00 in cash, which has all been recovered.

Police say Colon is being charged with robbery and larceny.