WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a magical day for some kids in Connecticut.

Saturday is Disney Reads Day, a day that celebrates the power of storytelling.

At the Disney Store in the West Farms Mall, Good Morning Connecticut’s Laura Hutchinson read to a group of kids.

For every book sold at the store this weekend, Disney will donate a new book to a child in need through First Book.

News 8 is a proud partner of the “Magic of Storytelling” campaign.