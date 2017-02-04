Lunarfest celebrates Chinese New Year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Lunarfest kicked off Saturday in New Haven.

It’s meant to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Hundreds came bundled up to check out the Lion Dance Parade down Whitney Avenue Saturday morning. This was the first of many events to celebrate the holiday and recognize the Chinese culture in the Elm City.

“Today we’re highlighting the Chinese New Year in New Have,n hoping to just to tap into another cultural resource that we have,” said Amy Durbin, Lunarfest.

Other events include Chinese language classes, calligraphy, and lantern making. This year is the year of the rooster.