Man and woman arrested after New London robbery

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two New London residents have been arrested after a robbery in New London early Saturday morning.

Police say arrested 52-year-old Randall Sowa and 53-year-old Gloria Okoasia, both of New London, after positively identifying them in connection with a robbery at the Ravi Mart on Broad Street.

Around 3:20 a.m., Police say they received a 911 call from a victim reporting that he was robbed at knife point by a white male and black female. They said the suspects fled in a Dodge pick-up truck. Within minutes of the reported robbery, officers say they located the suspect vehicle traveling near Connecticut Avenue and conducted a felony stop.

The occupants of the vehicle were Sowa and Okoasia. Officials say the victim was able to positively identify Sowa and Okoasia as the ones who robbed him at knifepoint.

Police have recovered the stolen money and the weapons involved have been seized.

Sowa is being charged with robbery, larceny, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, misuse of marker plates and operating an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle.

Okoasia is being charged with robbery and larceny.

Both of there bonds were set at $50,000.