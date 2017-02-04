Man dies in Milford I-95 rollover crash

Published:
State police cruiser (file).
State police cruiser (file).

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police say one person has died after he crashed on I-95 Saturday morning.

According to police, a man lost control of his car, rolled over multiple times and struck a tree off the exit 36 I-95 southbound off ramp around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. When firefighters got to the scene, they say the driver was unresponsive and the car was heavily damaged.

The driver was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he died of his injuries. Police have not released the man’s age or identity.

No passengers were in the car at the time of the crash.

Connecticut State Police are investigating the crash.

