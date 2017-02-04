Pats fan who has attended every Super Bowl ready for another

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Patriots won 28-24. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Patriots won 28-24. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

KENNEBUNK, Maine (AP) — Lifelong New England Patriots fan Don Crisman is in Houston to keep his Super Bowl streak alive.

The 80-year-old planned to exit the exclusive club of fans with perfect Super Bowl attendance last year after making it to 50.

But he left open the door to maintaining his streak if the Patriots made it to Super Bowl 51.

Crisman is in Houston with his daughter, Susan Metevier, and two other members of the every-Super-Bowl club, Tom Henschel of Pittsburgh and Larry Jacobson of San Francisco, the Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2kVcQ5C) reported.

His family urged him to go.

“‘Please don’t stop.’ That’s what we told him,” Metevier told the newspaper. “It’s become more than just a football game. It’s about our family. It’s about what he’s done.”

Crisman’s wife, Beverley, has attended 28 Super Bowls with him, including last year’s.

The Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Tickets are going for thousands of dollars — much more than the $12 it cost to go to the first Super Bowl in 1967.

As usual, Crisman will be cheering for the Pats. “It just brings it to a different level,” he said. “They’ve been my team since they were created.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s