WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a male who stole a TV from a Walmart store.

Police said the theft took place on February 3 around 2:30 p.m. A person stole a 50 inch Samsung TV that is valued at $598 from the Walmart located on Parkway North.

Police said surveillance photos captured the person’s picture and a red car that he was driving.

Police urge you to call them at 860-442-9451 if you have any information regarding the suspect’s identity.