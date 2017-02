BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Branford Fire Department responded to a home Saturday morning that was filling up with smoke.

According to firefighters, a home in Indian Neck was filling up with smoke after the couch in the living room caught fire. Officials say the fire started after sunlight coming through the rear slider was magnified through a glass ball left on top of the couch.

Someone was at home at the time, smelled the smoke and called the fire department. No one was hurt.